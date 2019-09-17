In January 2020, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will open a replacement for Austin Elementary. In August 2020, the district will open a replacement for Pleasantdale Elementary as well as a new Cross Keys North Elementary to serve the Cross Keys and Chamblee Charter high school clusters.
As a result, DCSD will conduct 9 public meetings as a part of 3 upcoming redistricting efforts; 3 meetings regarding the new Austin Elementary, 3 meetings regarding the replacement Pleasantdale Elementary, and 3 meetings regarding the new Cross Keys North Elementary.
These three efforts are to address additional capacity created by each new facility, as well as the overcrowding of elementary schools in the Chamblee, Cross Keys, Dunwoody, and Lakeside high school clusters.
All members of the public are invited to attend.
Austin Elementary Redistricting impacts the following schools:
Austin Elementary, Dunwoody Elementary, Chesnut Elementary, Hightower Elementary, Kingsley Elementary, Vanderlyn Elementary
Three meetings will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Dunwoody High School – located at 5035 Vermack Road in Dunwoody – on September 26, October 23, and November 20.
Pleasantdale Elementary Redistricting impacts the following schools:
Briarlake Elementary, Evansdale Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Henderson Mill Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, Pleasantdale Elementary, Sagamore Hills Elementary
Three meetings will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lakeside High School – located at 3801 Briarcliff Road in Atlanta – on September 24, October 15 and November 18.
Cross Keys North Elementary Redistricting impacts the following schools:
Ashford Park Elementary, Dresden Elementary, Cary Reynolds Elementary, Huntley Hills Elementary, John Lewis Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Montgomery Elementary, Woodward Elementary, Chamblee Middle, Sequoyah Middle, Chamblee Charter High, and Cross Keys High.
Three meetings will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Chamblee Charter High School – located at 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee – on, September 25, October 16, and November 19.
Visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/redistricting for full details and more information.
