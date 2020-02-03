DeKalb County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has relocated and opened the doors to their new office on February 3.
The new office building, located at 2300 Parklake Drive in Atlanta is 113,000 square feet, will house more than 500 DFCS staff and is expected to serve more than 100,000 families in DeKalb County.
The new location is close to Northlake Mall and is located about seven miles north from the original location.
The original DFCS office located at 178 Sams Street in Decatur is closed permanently and DeKalb County residents should apply in person for all services in the new location. The new office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to walk-in customers.
For more information and updates about the relocation, interested parties may call 404-370-5000. To report instances of child abuse or neglect, please call the DFCS CPS Intake Communication Center at 1-855-GA-CHILD (1-855-422-4453).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.