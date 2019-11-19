DeKalb County Government is participating in Census Pledge Week, Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, 2019, to encourage DeKalb residents to pledge to count everyone in their households. If every resident is counted on the 2020 Census, DeKalb County could receive $1.8 billion in federal funds per year for the next 10 years.
“By participating in the 2020 Census, residents can help DeKalb County Government make a positive and lasting impact on our communities,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson. “An accurate count will help to secure funding for critical projects such as new libraries, community centers and parks for DeKalb.”
During Census Pledge Week, residents can register to volunteer and complete pledge forms at DeKalb’s senior centers, parks and recreation centers, libraries, and government facilities.
Commissioner Larry Johnson was unanimously chosen by the Board of Commissioners to chair the DeKalb County Complete Count Committee. The goal of the committee is to ensure accurate Census data is collected, which in turn will provide information critical for government programs, policies and decision making.
Volunteer opportunities are available for different shifts throughout the week. Volunteers can sign up by clicking the Volunteer Pledge Week icon at www.dekalbcounts2020.org.
For more information on how to get involved and volunteer, email 2020Census@dekalbcountyga.gov.
