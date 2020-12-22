DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections continues to expand early voting locations ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election with the addition of Cross Keys High School.
The new advance voting location located at 1626 North Druid Hills Rd. opened Monday, Dec. 21, and will remain an early in-person polling location until Dec. 31.
“We have experienced a strong turnout across the county for our first week of early voting and look forward to two more successful weeks as people continue to vote in-person and via absentee ballot for the runoff election,” DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton said. “As we previously planned, we are shifting our advance voting location from the Decatur Recreation Center to Agnes Scott College for the next two weeks. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce the addition of a new location in Brookhaven to serve even more members of the community.”
DeKalb VRE is offering 13 early voting locations, mirroring the advance voting footprint from November’s general election. The new early voting location opening Dec. 21 is Cross Keys High School at 1626 North Druid Hills Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30319. This location will be open from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31. Cross Keys High School will be open for weekend voting on Sunday, Dec. 27, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Agnes Scott College's Bullock Science Center at 100 E. Dougherty Street Decatur will also serve as an early voting location from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31. Weekend voting at the Bullock Science Center will be Sunday, Dec. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hours will differ on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Polling locations will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DeKalb County is asking voters to make a plan to vote, whether it's early in-person, absentee or on Election Day. Residents voting in-person must bring a government-issued photo ID. Face masks and social distancing is strongly recommended.
Voters can check advance voting times, locations and holiday schedules on DeKalbVotes.com.
