The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners accepted a $345,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission on June 23 to provide meals to adults ages 60 and older during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ARC received the funds from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which is federal legislation to provide economic relief to those impacted by the pandemic.
This funding will allow the DeKalb County Human Services Department to provide meals to an additional 480 adults over 60 per month. Since March, the DeKalb Human Services Department has received an additional 200 requests per month from its older residents in need of food assistance.
Currently, the department provides meals for 1,200 older adults each month.
According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, food insecurity in metro Atlanta has increased from 14% to 20% as a result of COVID-19.
“I am thankful for the leadership of the Atlanta Regional Commission and Ms. Liane Levetan who have worked tirelessly to ensure that DeKalb receives this additional funding,” director of the Human Services Department Damon Scott said.
Levetan, a former DeKalb County CEO, currently serves as a DeKalb representative to the ARC.
The Human Services Department is responsible for the oversight and management of the county’s aging services and six senior centers, which are utilized by more than 30,000 DeKalb senior residents annually.
For more information about DeKalb County senior centers and other programs for seniors, contact the DeKalb Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.