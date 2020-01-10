In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, many cities and communities throughout DeKalb and south Fulton Counties will be participating in a day of service. Check out a rundown of what will be happening on or around MLK Day 2020:
♦ DeKalb County will present its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program titled “King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community – The Fierce Urgency of Now,” Friday, Jan. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Maloof Auditorium at 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur. The employee-planned event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King is free and open to the public. Dr. Claire Sterk, Emory University’s president, and Dr. Eugene Walker, a former state senator and former DeKalb school board chairman, will be honored during the event. Sterk and Walker will receive the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award, which celebrates the recipients’ commitment to community service and outstanding dedication to being an agent for positive change.
♦ The city of Brookhaven will host their annual MLK Day event. The ticketed event is $10 and includes dinner. It will be held Jan. 20 at Lynwood Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.brookhavenga.gov.
♦ In Decatur, the 2020 MLK Service Project will include maintenance at the home of someone in need. Volunteers work at senior citizens’ homes making greatly needed repairs and doing yard work that elderly homeowners have been unable to afford. For more information or to participate, visit www.mlkserviceproject.com.
♦ In south Fulton County, there will be a community cleanup day at the Cascade Road Driving Range. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3580 Cascade Road SW.
♦ People of all ages have signed up to volunteer for East Point’s second annual MLK Day of Service, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive in East Point. Volunteers will serve hot meals to individuals and families in need. “I truly believe that giving back to your community can make a difference, which is what Dr. King embodied and embraced on a daily basis,” said East Point City Councilmember and event organizer Sharon Shropshire. “We are so excited to continue this tradition by honoring his legacy and keeping his dream alive and we look forward to serving the people of East Point,” Shropshire added. East Point has a variety of activities planned for its second annual MLK Day of Service, including health and wellness screenings, nutrition classes, a downtown litter clean-up, a job fair and so much more! East Point will distribute Meal and Fruit bags while supplies last, compliments of Fulton Fresh Market and national R & B recording artist Angie Stone’s nonprofit organization, Angel Stripes. Complimentary meals will be provided to guests from the popular restaurant Tom, Dick & Hank and a self-defense class will be sponsored by Council & Associates Trial Attorneys. There will also be activities for youth in the Kid’s Zone. The East Point Fire Department will instruct CPR classes and register residents to receive a free in-home installation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, East Point’s Police Department will provide safety tips. Visit www.eastpointcity.org to view the full list of events.
♦ In conjunction with the MLK Day of Service, the city of East Point is also providing residents the opportunity to resolve unpaid fines and fees with little to no penalties through its Ticket Amnesty period from January 27 through March 6, 2020 at the East Point Municipal Court, located at 2727 East Point Street. Fees stemming from Failures to Appear in Court will be waived. During this period, residents can also apply to request restriction of an arrest record for non-violent crimes committed in East Point. The $25 application fee to request restriction on February 1, February 15, and February 29 will be waived. All applications will be reviewed by Solicitor Antavius Weems. Applications can be obtained at www.eastpointcity.org or by e-mailing police@eastpointcity.org.
