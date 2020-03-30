Decatur residents now have until July 15 to pay their first installment of Decatur property taxes.
Mayor Patti Garrett issued an emergency order on March 27, that extends the grace period for paying the first installment of Decatur 2020 property taxes to July 15.
Tax bills will be mailed the week of March 30 and due June 1. With the extended grace period, no penalties and interest will be applied if the principal is paid by July 15.
“We know families and businesses are struggling financially while also being concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones," Garrett said. "This extension will provide property owners some extra time to make this payment.”
The city is assessing the consequence of the public health emergency on its finances and will be developing a budget that reflects the anticipated impacts while continuing to maintain quality services including police and fire protection, emergency management, and sanitation services. Property taxes also support the local school system.
City staff are ready to assist residents and property owners, to answer questions and to help provide the community support needed to weather this crisis.
For more information and a copy of the order visit decaturga.com/covid19
