A new business is bringing a touch of Italy to downtown Decatur with made-from-scratch gelato.
Cremalosa, a shop from gelato master and acclaimed Atlanta food writer Meridith Ford, opened at 2657 E. College Avenue in February. Offerings will highlight flavors from local ingredients spun according to time-honored Italian techniques, including a selection of homemade gelato and other sweet treats inspired by the seasons and holidays celebrated throughout the year.
Cremalosa’s ever-changing menu will showcase a dozen rotating flavors of gelato, all spun in-house on a Carpigiani gelato machine imported from Italy. Crafted from local cream and simple, farm-fresh ingredients, flavors will include a mix of traditional Italian options, such as stracciatella and pistachio, and creative offerings uniquely inspired by Southern desserts and iconic American cakes, cookies and candy such as banana pudding, malted milk ball, gingersnap cookie, hummingbird cake, Snickers Bar, lemon meringue pie and peach cobbler.
Ford will also be available to create special order by-the-scoop gelato, gelato cakes and gelato popsicles for special occasions like birthday parties and weddings.
Ford said she chose the space for Cremalosa, located in the newly constructed Decatur Cortland East building, because of the community aspect.
“I lived in Decatur from 2004 to 2015 with my family. I love the vibe Decatur has, and when I lived there I felt like I was a part of a caring community. I lost a couple of leases prior to the space I now occupy at Decatur Cortland East – kismet? It seems like it since I landed in Decatur,” she said.
Open five days a week from Wednesday through Sunday, customers can pop in to enjoy gelato at the cozy Decatur spot.
Just under a thousand square feet, the shop features a cheery and welcoming interior with colorful robin’s egg blue walls and rich chocolate brown millwork. Here, guests can enjoy the view from the gelateria’s high-top window seating or opt for a sweet treat and glass of rosé on the outdoor patio, which overlooks a neighborhood green space and the Stone Mountain Bike Route.
Ford said so far, the community response to Cremalosa has been overwhelming and positive.
“People actually tell me that they are happy I’m finally open and that they are glad I’m there. The only negative I get is that I’m hard to find, which is true. I don’t think people driving by realize there is a second level to the complex, and they miss me the first time around. I’m working on that with some signage. Moms and dads have offered lots of neighborhood tips and info for getting the word out. Frankly, I couldn’t feel more at home than I do in this space,” said Ford.
In the future, Cremalosa will offer delivery options and boozy milkshakes as well as beer and wine. For more information and to view business hours, visit www.cremalosa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.