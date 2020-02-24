Core Dance will premiere a free outdoor performance of "Manifolds," a new site-specific work by Rose Shields created in collaboration with the Core Dance Artists and visual artist Julia Hill.
The family-friendly performance will be held on March 20 and March 21 at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the Dana Fine Arts Building at Agnes Scott College, 141 East College Avenue in Decatur.
Manifolds explores the interconnectedness of human movement and the surrounding architecture in the space in which it is performed by the Core Dance Artists. The Dana Fine Arts Building is surrounded by a dramatic lattice work brick fence which allows light to filter onto the courtyard “stage” and ramp.
“I’m really interested in how reality appears and changes from person to person according to their unique perspectives,” Core Dance Artist Rose Shields said. “By distorting reality in Manifolds, I hope to spark in people the desire to be ever curious and to not be afraid to learn something new or old.”
“Core Dance is committed to the creation and performance of new and original dance making,” Artistic Director of Core Dance Sue Schroeder said. “I’m proud that Rose is the fifth Core Dance Artist that we have commissioned to make a new work for the company.”
For four decades, Core Dance has supported innovation, collaboration, artistic risk-taking and sustainable art making in dance. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global reach, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original dance that ignites the creative spirit and actively encourages participation and conversation with the community.
In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base, creating a platform for dance that is relevant in both cities and around the globe.
Core Dance uses dance to educate, question and illuminate, and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary collaborations, the humanity of the individual Dance Artists, and its rigorous physicality.
Free parking is available in the West Parking Facility (P2) located on South McDonough Street which can accommodate 400 vehicles. Special-needs parking is available in the Central Lot (P7). Directions and a campus map can be found https://www.agnesscott.edu/maps-directions.html
The audience may view the performance from any point on the ramp or around the courtyard offering them a unique perspective on the movement. For more information about the performance visit https://www.coredance.org/manifolds.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.