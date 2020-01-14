In partnership with Fit for a Queen Clothing Store, DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling is inviting DeKalb County high school juniors and seniors to enter the 2020 "Stop Teen Dating Violence Public Service Announcement" contest.
With February being recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Coleman-Stribling and her team are encouraging DeKalb teens to promote healthy teen dating practices that prevent dating violence by producing a one minute PSA. The student who creates the most impactful PSA will win a prom prize package, which includes dinner for two, makeup artist services and attire for the winner and a guest.
“We recognize we can’t interrupt the cycle of abuse without engaging our teens in conversations on healthy relationships,” said Coleman-Stribling. “Every year, we get creative submissions that highlight how to identify toxic relationships. This year, we want our teens to show us what it means to them to cultivate a positive and healthy relationship.”
The Solicitor-General’s Office began the "Stop Teen Dating Violence Public Service Announcement" contest in 2017 and saw an overwhelming response from local teens interested in participating.
Students have until Monday, February 24, to submit their entries. For full submission details and contest rules, visit www.dekalbsolicitorgeneral.com
The Office of the DeKalb Solicitor-General encourages any teen who is aware of or experiencing teen dating violence to reach out to www.loveisrespect.org, call the Hotline at 1.866.331.9474 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522 for assistance.
