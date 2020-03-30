Georgia foster care agency Wellroot Family Services will host a virtual road race dubbed the "Stay Away 5K" on Saturday, April 4 to raise awareness for the children currently in foster care.
“So much has changed and continues to change every day as our nation grapples with the far-reaching effects of COVID-19,” Joshua Harrelson, vice president of advancement at Wellroot, said in a statement. “One thing remains the same, however: there are still thousands of children across our state in need of loving, supportive homes and families. Our goal is to take a moment to pause and remember these children who are too often forgotten during times like this, so that we may help even more children in Georgia find their forever homes.”
Wellroot is inviting families to hit the pavement in their own neighborhood on April 4, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8 a.m. on Facebook, followed by the official start at 8:30 a.m.
Upon completing their 3.1 miles, participants are encouraged to share a screenshot of their route and race time on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #StayAway5K. Awards and closing ceremonies will also take place on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.
To amplify the experience, Wellroot has partnered with Elevate Experiences to host the event. Elevate is a leader in creating live events and experiences for brands and companies across the country. During this challenging time, Elevate has been preparing their clients and teaching them how to lead communities digitally. The Stay Away 5k will include a Facebook Live Stream, featuring dynamic warm-ups, live runs and an awards ceremony.
“Technology has enabled us to stay connected while distancing,” Harrelson said. “We’re taking that concept a step further with our first-ever virtual 5K, and we look forward to seeing how this event encourages unity in support of a great cause, even as we remain physically distanced. We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with Elevate on this initiative, as they are leaders in creating remarkable experiences nationwide and are sure to make the Stay Away 5K an unforgettable event.”
Registration is $25, and all participants will receive a Stay Away 5K T-shirt.
Signup is available at www.stayaway5k.com or by texting Stayaway5k to 71777.
Wellroot's Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/WellrootFamilyServices.
