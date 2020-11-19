The Georgia Center for the Book at DeKalb County Public Library in Decatur will host a virtual book talk with Frederick Kaufman, author of “The Money Plot: A History of Currency's Power to Enchant, Control, and Manipulate,” Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaufman, a New York-based professor, author and media commentator, will share some visuals as he digs deep into the last 65,000 years of human history.
He will answer questions such as: How does the Federal Reserve seem to pull trillions of dollars out of thin air? When did the United States almost lose all its gold? When were human skulls used as currency?
“The Money Plot” explains how money was created, used and is constantly being transformed.
“It also peers through the fog of modern finance to reveal how the Federal Reserve creates trillions out of nothing to help boost the economy during the pandemic, why most of today’s money exists in a complex yet poorly understood web of computer screen abstraction – and the twisted but inevitable path that led here,” a news release stated.
Some of the interesting facts found in the book include:
♦ all the objects, from strange to outright disturbing, that have been used as currency over the millennia, including shells, human skulls, and the sounds of gongs
♦ how America was forced to get off the gold standard, accomplished with a simple speech
♦ the global value of counterfeit goods and currencies (over $3 trillion)
♦ Pope Innocent IV (1195-1254), widely credited with originating the modern-day concept of “corporations are people”
♦ how they played “heads or tails” in ancient Rome
♦ why less than 10% of the world’s money exists in cash
♦ why the founding fathers were surprisingly wealthy – how much would George Washington be worth today?
♦ how the Schlickenthalers got its current name, the dollar
Nomi Prins, author of “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World and All the Presidents’ Bankers,” said the book is “a must-read for anyone wondering just how much money central banks can create, how high can markets go, and how much speculation we can endure — before the next crisis.”
Though the event is free, attendees must preregister by visiting http://georgiacenterforthebook.org/Events/show.php?id=1212.
