The city of Chamblee is hosting its free summer concert series again this year, but it will have an added twist to adjust for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city July 24 announced Vertical Horizon will kick of its Chamblee Summer Drive-In Concert Series Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy. NE. The series has been re-imagined and transformed into a drive-in experience to accommodate for social distancing and other health and safety measures due to the outbreak.
At the concerts, attendees can pack their cars and enjoy the experience of live music from their own personal tailgating zone.
Normally held on first Fridays in May through August, the series has been dramatically changed due to the pandemic, which also forced the cancellation of the city’s annual July 4 fireworks display.
“This year, because of COVID, like many other special events planners, we have had to pivot and adapt to changing situations and try to strike a balance between what works for our community while also keeping public health standards first and foremost,” Chamblee spokeswoman Tisa Moore said.
Vertical Horizon was founded in the early 1990s in Washington by Georgetown University students Matthew Scannell and Keith Kane, who moved to Boston after graduating. But it took seven years for its songs became the radio hits that brought the popular grassroots band national acclaim. The band released three albums independently (“There and Back Again,” “Running on Ice” and “Live Stages”) and toured extensively before signing with RCA Records in 1998.
The following year, it released its breakout album, “Everything You Want,” which sold more than two million copies. The second single off the CD, the title track “Everything You Want,” took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Top 40 charts and became Billboard’s Most Played Single of 2000.
Having carved out a page in the annals of music history, the band got more radio attention with “You’re a God” No. 4 on Billboard’s Adult Chart) and “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning).” Its follow-up album, “Go,” was released in 2003 and solidified the band as a no-nonsense pop/rock entity. In February 2018 Vertical Horizon released its latest album, “The Lost Mile.”
Also performing at the concert is The Sundogs, a band founded by brothers Lee and Will Haraway, who began performing together as children in Millington, Tennessee. They formed The Sundogs in Atlanta in the early 2000s and quickly earned attention for the melodic Americana rock and roll sound of their records and especially for their high-energy live shows.
Moore said a second concert is tentatively planned for September and details will be released on the city’s social media channels once they’re finalized.
Though admission is free, attendees must preregister online. Though registration is full, attendees can join the waiting list. For more information or to preregister, visit www.chambleerocks.net.
