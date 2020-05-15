The Point, a shopping center in DeKalb County, recently raised $10,000 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help provide 40,000 meals for metro Atlantans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation was made through its CoreGiving Foundation, part of the ShopCore network. Also, The Point purchased surprise meals for local healthcare professionals, police officers and firefighters to thank them for their selflessness throughout the outbreak.
The property partnered with two of its restaurant tenants, Desta Ethiopian Kitchen and The General Muir, and purchased a total of 66 meals from them. The staff at Emory University Hospital received lunch from The General Muir and dinner from Desta. The Point also surprised the Emory Police Department and DeKalb County Fire Rescue Station 1 with meals from The General Muir’s to-go menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.