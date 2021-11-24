Ret. Col. Les Carter received a Quilt of Valor for his 30 years of service during a Veterans Day program at his Park Springs senior living community.
Carter graduated from West Point in 1948 where he went on to serve as Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion of the 101st Airborne Division. Carter served two tours in Vietnam.
During his 30 years of service, Carter was awarded the Silver Star for his leadership in the Vietnam War (1968-1969) "involving conflict with an armed hostile force," the Defense Superior Service Medal for peace time service (1976-1978), the Legion of Merit for his actions in the Vietnam War (1968-969) and a second Legion of Merit for his actions during the Vietnam War (1969-1970).
Park Springs Glen Avant presented the Quilt during the Nov. 11 Veterans Day program.
Quilt of Valor began in 2003 by founder Catherin Roberts, who's son was deployed in Iraq. The handmade quilts are awarded to veterans and military members who were touched by war — declared war, conflicts, police actions, peacekeeping missions, and counter terrorism operations and/or times of peace.
Park Springs is a resort-style life plan community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and Medicare-certified skilled nursing on a 61-acre campus in Stone Mountain. Park Springs’ long-term care, memory care and assisted living communities practice the relationship-based person-directed household model of care, which focuses on emotions to ensure members are living a life with purpose and aging with dignity. For more information, visit https://www.parksprings.com/.
