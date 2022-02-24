Several parks in communities across the city of Atlanta and unincorporated DeKalb County will receive improvements from Park Pride. The improvements total about $2.3 million, exceeding last year’s awards by nearly one million.
Park Pride’s grants make local park goals a reality and with an increase in profit, along with more equal funding across different income areas, more people will be able to enjoy the parks in their area.
This year, Pride Park grants its awards to the parks listed below:
- Adair Park
- The Atlanta Memorial park
- Beaverbrook Park
- The Candler Park
- Center Hill Park
- Central Park
- The Chastain Memorial Park
- Cleopas Johnson park
- DeKalb Memorial Park
- Grant Park
- Herbert Taylor and Danial Johnson Parks
- The Historic Fourth Ward Park
- The Oakland Cemetery
- Lang-Carson Park
- Lenox-Wildwood Park
- Lindsay Street Park
- Lilian Cooper Shepherd Park
- Melvin Drive Park
- Peace Park
- Sara J. Gonzalez Park
- Lucius D. Simon Memorial Park
- Springdale Park
- West End Park
- Zonolite Park
Adair Park, Atlanta Memorial Park, Candler Park, DeKalb Memorial Park, Melvin Drive Park, Peace Park, and Olmsted Linear Park Alliance will replace their already existing playgrounds or build new structures and sites for children of different age levels to learn, explore, and play.
Beaverbrook Park, Center Hill Park, Chastain Memorial Park, Lon-Carson Park, South Atlanta Parks, and Zonolite Park will get improvements to their trails.
Other parks will improve recreational facilities or beautify the park.
Park Pride’s Grantmaking Program awards began in 2004 and seek to revitalize neighborhood greenspaces. In 2021, the Atlanta City Council allocated $700,000 in capital improvements for Park Pride. The assets were specifically designated for park improvement projects in low-income areas. This year, according to Park Pride, 60% of their $2.3 million dollars of improvements will benefit parks in low-income areas.
“Every neighborhood in our city deserves access to quality greenspace, regardless of income or zip code. With this historic slate of grant awards from Park Pride, we will make progress on that goal,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
The Grantmaking Program is primarily supported by the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation and the City of Atlanta, which help ensure more parks are built in the surrounding areas as they continue to grow and develop.
