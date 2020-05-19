Despite shifting from an in-person event to a virtual one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC)’s 20th annual Run Walk ‘n Roll May 9 was a major success.
The event raised more than $45,000 for the Tucker-based nonprofit that helps individuals of all ages with injuries and disabilities regain their mobility, independence and quality of life.
According to a news release, 175 participants across 13 states “got moving” through a variety of activities anywhere they chose – running or walking on a treadmill, rolling through their neighborhood, hiking a trail or riding bikes, just to name a few. Many participants posted photos and videos of themselves during the event across social media with the hashtag #MovingwithFODAC.
“We were overwhelmed by the response from our supporters who enthusiastically embraced the reformatted event,” FODAC President and CEO Chris Brand said in the release. “Many nonprofits have had to postpone or cancel major fundraising events because of COVID-19 and the resulting social restrictions, but FODAC friends took up the challenge in diverse and inventive ways to raise a record amount of funds to support our mission.”
Vicki Crowell, of Union City, was this year’s top fundraiser, collecting $3,700 in sponsorships and surpassing her top fundraiser status from the 2019 event.
Funds from this year’s affair will support FODAC’s mission to provide home medical equipment such as wheelchairs, shower benches and walkers, at little to no cost for mobility-challenged recipients and their families and caregivers. Last year, that program provided over 8,500 items to the disability community, helping to increase mobility and independence for the recipients. About 10% of FODAC clients are children, and because of equipment they receive from FODAC, they are able to attend school, exhibit more independence at home and engage in life more fully as children should.
For more information, visit fodac.org.
