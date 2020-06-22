One local military veteran has peace of mind after receiving a free roof for his house.
Decatur resident Tommy Lee Gibson, who served in the U.S. Army, got the free roof through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, Roofing Resources of Georgia, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, donated the labor and the Owens Corning Foundation provided the roofing materials.
The project is a national initiative that shows gratitude and honors the veterans who served the country and the families who support them. Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than 190 military members have received new roofs.
Gibson’s old roof had been damaged and was in dire need of repair. He called his new roof “a gift from God and a blessing.”
For more information on the project, including how you can get involved, email roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.
