The city of Chamblee announced it is cancelling the Aug. 7 drive-in concert with Vertical Horizon and The Sundogs performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set for Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy. NE, the show was part of the Chamblee Summer Drive-In Concert Series, which was a drive-in version of the city’s concert series that is normally held on first Fridays in May through August but had been cancelled up until August.
Though the concert was to accommodate for social distancing and other health and safety measures due to the outbreak, it was cancelled “due to circumstances beyond our control,” according to a news release from the city.
“We thank our patrons for their interest in Chamblee’s Summer Concert Series and support of its new format, and we are deeply saddened by any inconvenience this may have caused,” the city stated in the release. “All guests who reserved tickets will be contacted immediately. During the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to engage the community. Our top priority is the well-being of our event attendees, partners and staff, and we are devastated to have to cancel this event.”
Chamblee spokeswoman Tisa Moore said last week the city may host a September concert. For more information on the concert series, visit www.chambleerocks.net or the city’s social media channels.
