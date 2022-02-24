In honor of Ambassador Andrew Young’s 90th birthday, the Andrew J. Young Foundation is hosting a four-day celebration to honor the civil rights leader. Ambassador Andrew Young has chosen the theme, “Peace and Reconciliation” for his 90th birthday.
The celebration begins March 9 and will conclude March 12 with a grand birthday dinner gala. As part of this celebration the foundation is hosting a 90-minute walk for Peace and Reconciliation March 10 at 10 a.m. Young says he hopes that people will come and walk with the purpose of reconciling with each other and sending a message about the importance of peace and friendship. According to the ambassador, “there has never been a time when our world needed to embrace peace and reconciliation more than today.”
The event will begin at Centennial Olympic Park with remarks from Young. Elected officials, dignitaries and celebrities are expected to attend. The 1.5 mile walk circles through downtown Atlanta passing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting on Andrew Young International Boulevard. It will end at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City.
The foundation is encouraging organizations of all types, from civic, religious, youth, and community to Fortune 500 companies, to walk together in this Peace Walk to show the City of Atlanta, the State of Georgia, the country, the unity, comradery, and culture of Atlanta, “the city too busy to hate.”
This event is being held in partnership with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Track Club with support from Central Atlanta Progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.