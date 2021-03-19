Through June 30, one company is partnering with veterinary hospitals in east metro Atlanta to offer free examinations and telehealth visits for newly adopted dogs and cats.
According to a news release, Airvet, a Los Angeles-based veterinary telemedicine/telehealth online platform, is working with veterinarians in Conyers and Social Circle to offer the free services.
“Our goal is to help all pets find loving and caring homes, eliminating pet homelessness through adoption,” Airvet founder and CEO Brandon Werber said in the release. “One of the ways we want to help is by removing some of the upfront costs associated with adopting a furry family member.”
The company recently launched the Airvet Spring Adopathon and teamed up with Dr. Gaines White at Conyers Animal Hospital and Social Circle Animal Hospital to provide free exams for dogs or cats within the first 30 days of their adoption.
All dogs or cats adopted from any shelter or animal rescue organization in DeKalb, Henry, Newton, Rockdale or Walton counties are eligible during their first 30 days of adoption.
Additionally, Airvet is providing one free virtual care consult and up to 72 hours of chat. So, if a new pet parent has questions about his or her adopted furry family member, needs after-hours urgent care or is looking for a virtual health screening, he or she can access a veterinarian with a few taps on their connected device by using the Airvet app.
Only the initial exam fee and the first Airvet call are free. Adoption fees and costs of treatment in a clinic or hospital are not covered. Pet parents can redeem the free exam and free virtual care call by visiting https://airvet.com/shelter-initiative-georgia/.
