The City Schools of Decatur superintendent Dr. David Dude is leaving his position with the school system.
The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education made the announcement early April 27. According to the statement, Dude and the system mutually agreed to "amicably part ways."
“The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education and Dr. David Dude feel it is in the best interest of the school community and our stakeholders that we start anew as we begin our recovery from this terrible pandemic," the statement reads. "We mutually agree to amicably part ways, and both parties are looking forward to the future."
"The Board thanks Dr. Dude for his nearly six years of service to the City Schools of Decatur and the greater City of Decatur community," the statement said. "Dr. Dude thanks current and past Board members for their support through the years and is excited for opportunities to come.”
According to Decaturish, Dude has been under fire for weeks over allegations that he took more vacation days then allotted. There have been five lawsuits filed against City Schools of Decatur on Dude’s watch, including the one filed by the former human resources director.
During the April 15 school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to place Dude on an administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into his use of vacation days.
The school system has already announced Dr. Maggie Fehrman as the finalist for Dude's replacement. The Board anticipates a vote on this decision at its May 11 regular meeting. If approved, a one-year contract will be approved for Fehrman.
Fehrman started her career in 2001, teaching 7th-grade social studies at Summerour Middle School in Gwinnett County. In 2005, she was promoted to assistant principal at Summerour. In 2009, she opened the new North Gwinnett Middle School as an assistant principal. In 2014, she became the principal of Bay Creek Middle school in Grayson before joining the City Schools of Decatur in 2018.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the students, staff, and community of Decatur,” Fehrman said. “I look forward to engaging with all stakeholder groups to ensure that our classrooms are a place where all students love learning and are challenged to meet the highest levels of success.”
City Schools of Decatur has not yet responded to request for comment on whether Dude's departure is related to the pending investigation.
