A dazzling and exciting holiday season is underway at Georgia’s most visited attraction. With more than 2 million LED lights, a daily production of over 360 tons of snow, an interactive tree lighting ceremony, Santa’s fly over and plenty of Christmas spirit for families to enjoy, Stone Mountain Park is the ultimate winter wonderland in DeKalb County.
A family-favorite tradition, Stone Mountain Christmas is a celebration filled with festive music, millions of dazzling lights, captivating shows and visits with popular holiday characters. Guests can wander through the new Musical Frosted Forest surrounded by beautiful lights, sights and sounds of the holiday season. Marvel as the town lights up during the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony and catch Santa’s flight through the sky each night before the Snow Angel’s Christmas Parade. The all-new parade features seven new floats and a cast of 40 performers including 10-foot tall candy canes, walking snow globes, Christmas trees and more. Discover Stone Mountain Christmas daily through Jan. 5, 2020.
Returning for an exciting 12th season through Feb. 23, Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park is a winter wonderland of snow-filled fun and adventures. Hit the slopes on a 400-foot snow-covered hill in single tubes, double tubes, and even family-sized tubes. Then, head over to the Snow Zone where guests will find tons of real snow and frosty activities everyone will enjoy.
Thrill seekers can conquer the all-new Dare Devil Plunge dark-tunnel ride, Snow Mountain’s tallest, fastest slope ever. Launch down the hill from over three stories high, reaching speeds of up to 30 mph while you zip through a 150-foot tunnel of lights. Take the plunge with a friend in a double tube, or slide solo in a single tube on this daring new ride. Stay into the evening for Galactic Snow Tubing, an out-of-this-world nighttime experience with lasers, lights and music.
Tickets, entertainment schedule and attraction hours are available online at www.stonemountainpark.com. An All-Attractions Pass includes access to Stone Mountain Christmas located in the Crossroads area of the park. Snow Mountain tickets include a two-hour tubing session and all-day access to the Snow Zone play area located on the laser lawn. Galactic Snow Tubing sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. on Snow Mountain operating days. Space is limited and advanced reservations are strongly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.