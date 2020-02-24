The 2020 Atlanta Science Festival is right around the corner and this year, more than ever before, events have expanded further throughout DeKalb and Fulton Counties to bring the love and wonder of science to more kids and adults. Check out where to get your geek on with these highlighted events:
DeKalb
Rock n’ Walk
Sunday, 03/08/2020 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free with parking admission
Millions of years ago, a massive magma chamber cooled below ground near Atlanta, never erupting through to the surface. Now, we call it Stone Mountain. Join GSU Geosciences on a hike to explore this unique granite dome. You can start the hikes or swing by for a hands-on learning session at the Historical and Environmental Education Center where the geologists will explore the history of this notable natural landmark. You’ll also be able to ‘walk’ a Giant Traveling Map of Georgia, engage in activities with rock and mineral specimens, and explore other natural landscapes using Google Cardboard VR as you make your way up the mountain. Groups will depart the Education Center frequently.
Historical & Environmental Education Center, Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, 30083
Chemistry Adventures: Illuminate
Monday, 03/09/2020 – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
$3
Blinded by the light! Join us to find out about chemical reactions and processes that give off light. After watching us demonstrate, you'll get to conduct your own chemical reactions and decode secret messages! Many of the reactions will include common household products, so you will be able to repeat them at home. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and children under 6 will not be admitted. Free parking at GSU Perimeter College in Clarkston is available in LOT 3, 4 and 5. Space is limited to about 60 guests, so plan to arrive early (at least 15 minutes prior to the event).
GSU Perimeter College Clarkston Campus, Building CC Room 2190, 555 North Indian Creek Dr., Clarkston, 30021
Stars Over Dunwoody
Monday, 03/09/2020 - 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Free
Live in Atlanta and enjoy star gazing but get frustrated that the city lights thwart your view? Don’t want to drive 2 hours to see deep sky objects? Then join Dr. Jay Dunn at Georgia State University's Perimeter College for a night of stargazing in Dunwoody. Depending on conditions, you may see celestial objects ranging from planets to faint nebulae and galaxies with our 14-inch Celestron Telescope. Free parking can be found in Parking Deck 2
GSU Perimeter College, Dunwoody Campus, Observatory, 2101 Womack Road, Dunwoody, 30338
Salamander Stroll
Sunday, 03/15/2020 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Free
Come on out to Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve in Decatur and witness wildlife with regional experts from the Amphibian Foundation. Become ‘citizen scientists’ and perform an amphibian ‘bioblitz’ inventory of the preserve documenting salamanders and frogs in one of the last strongholds for amphibians inside of the perimeter! Everyone and their families are encouraged to attend and bring your cell phones to upload images of what we find to iNaturalist.
Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve, 2580 Pine Bluff Drive, Decatur, 30033
Cursive & Cocktails: The Science of Handwriting
Wednesday, 03/18/2020 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
$25
Is writing by hand passé? Do keyboards replace the need for cursive? Join us at this hands-on event to learn the science of why handwriting still matters. As you sip on selected specialty cocktails, you'll get to try your hand at different calligraphy styles and learn more about what happens in your brain while you write. El Ponce will provide a taco bar, with chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, rice and beans. Vegetarian and Vegan options are available. Tickets include up to 2 specialty cocktails.
Arbor Montessori School, 2998 LaVista Road, Decatur, 30033
South Fulton:
Bio-Bus: Animal Diversity
Wednesday, 03/11/2020 - 10:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m.
Free
Are humans more closely related to bears or beetles? Join the Georgia State University Bio-Bus as a junior taxonomist to explore the animal kingdom from sponges and corals to bugs, octopuses, and mammals! You’ll use diverse animals’ DNA sequences to create an animal “family tree.”
South Fulton Branch Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City, 30291
Splash into Stream Science
Sunday, 03/15/2020 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Examine the world of water in your own backyard by catching and studying bugs that reveal the health of a local stream in southwestern Atlanta. Test water quality and learn how changing environmental conditions can affect the livelihood of habitats and how that relates to human activities. Join in games and engage in laboratory and field science at different stations next to the creek, or jump in and “get your feet wet” to participate in.
Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, 2852 Cascade Road S.W., Atlanta, 30311
Family Science Night with UGA Extension Fulton County
Thursday, 03/12/2020 – 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Free
Come join the fun at Family Science Night with Fulton County 4-H as you explore science through hands-on and engaging activities! Rotate through various stations to explore concepts such as food science, animal science, agriscience, 3D printing, biological science, and more! There will be door prizes, learning, and of course plenty of fun! Drop in any time during the event!
Stonewall Tell Elementary School, 3310 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, 30349
Surface Tension and Suminagashi
Tuesday, 03/17/2020 - 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Free
Science is art! Join us for an engaging activity exploring where science and art meet. Why is surface tension important? Because it may allow engineers to create items that can "walk on water." You’ll learn about the study of surface tension and the ancient Japanese art of beautiful Suminagashi, and you’ll even get to create beautiful works of art yourself!
Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, 30331
North Fulton and Northside:
Not Just Newts: Behind the Scenes with the Amphibian Foundation
Sunday, 03/08/2020 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Free with registration.
Atlanta is home to a unique nonprofit dedicated to the conservation and research of amphibians amidst a global population decline. In 2016, the Amphibian Foundation formed to focus on conserving two of Georgia’s most imperiled species (Gopher Frog and Flatwoods Salamander). Since then has begun working on other native and globally endangered amphibians. Closed to the public, this is a chance to see the conservation collections and meet Foundation staff working hard to save these
The Amphibian Foundation, 4055 Roswell Road N.E., Atlanta, 30342
The Astronomy of Star Wars
Tuesday, 03/10/2020 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Free
One with the Force are you? Join us for this all-ages dress up sci-fi adventure where we'll lead a discussion on the worlds and aliens of the Star Wars films and compare them with the planets and life in our solar system, as well as extra-solar planets. Along the way, we'll enjoy video clips inspired by Star Wars and other sci-fi favorites. Young Jedi and Padawan alike are encouraged to attend in their favorite sci-fi
GSU Perimeter College, Alpharetta Campus, AA building Room 2310, 3705 Brookside Pkwy. Alpharetta, 30022
10th Annual SSEF STEAM Showcase
Wednesday, 03/11/2020 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Free
Sharing our Science: Sandy Springs Education Force
Sandy Springs Education Force invites the entire community to their 10th annual, award-winning STEAM Showcase. No matter your age, you will enjoy dozens of interactive, hands-on technology and arts demonstrations from STEAM business and educational leaders. Experience cutting-edge Internet of Things, robotics, gaming, healthcare and entertainment exhibits, and get inspired about what the future holds!
North Springs Charter High School - Main Gym, 7447 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, 30328
Critters & Cabernet
Friday, 03/13/2020 – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
$10
Reptiles and wine?! What could go wrong? Join us for an extremely hands-on approach to learning about this fascinating group of animals. Heck, we'll even get to know some amphibians too! Frogs, salamanders, turtles, lizards, and snakes will be present to explore. Your ticket includes access to the event and one drink. Additional drinks may be purchased onsite.
The Amphibian Foundation, 4055 Roswell Road N.E., Atlanta, 30342
Bird-banding Demo with Atlanta Audubon
Saturday, 03/14/2020 – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
$5
Nothing connects us to the natural world quite like birds. However, with their ability to fly, it is often hard to see our feathered friends up close and personal. Join Atlanta Audubon Conservation Director Adam Betuel for the opportunity to see some of our wild birds in the hand. Adam will discuss the work Atlanta Audubon is overseeing, teach us about bird banding and the science behind it, as well as educate participants on the joys of birds and birdwatching.
Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Emma Wetlands Field Education Center, 0 Emma Lane, Atlanta, 30342
