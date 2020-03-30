Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson issued an executive stay at home order for all Chamblee residents.
All individuals living within the city of Chamblee are directed to stay at their place of residence. According to the order, residents are permitted to leave their homes for essential services and activities or work for essential businesses and governmental functions.
Essential services can include healthcare, veterinary services, pharmacies, laundromats and more. For a full list of essential services, view the executive order at https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/.
Massage establishments, nail salons, spas, beauty salons, barbers, bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers and any other establishment offering personal grooming services are also closed until the order is lifted.
All businesses with a facility in the city of Chamblee, except essential businesses, are strongly encouraged to cease all activities except minimum basic operations.
According to the city, the order may be amended as necessary to adapt to the ever-changing health and economic situation in Chamblee. A person violating any provision of this Order shall, upon conviction thereof, be punished as provided in Chamblee Code Section 1-6.
As of 12 p.m. March 30, DeKalb County has the second highest amount of confirmed cases fo COVID-19, with 281 cases and three deaths.
On Friday, March 27, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued a stay at home order for all DeKalb residents. Both the DeKalb and Chamblee stay at home order are until further notice.
