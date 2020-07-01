Chamblee Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month with outdoor, social distancing activities for residents.
The 31 in 31 Challenge encourages residents to walk, run or jog 31 miles in 31 days. Participants can keep track of their own mileage by taking a picture of their Fitbit, Apple Watch, etc., as well as logging their miles. The first 50 families to register will receive a Mad Italian gift card and once the challenge is completed, they will be entered to win a Mad Italian T-shirt. In addition, for bragging rights, the city of Chamblee will be competing against the cities of Brookhaven and Dunwoody to see who has the most participants.
A Whodunit Scavenger Hunt is also planned for the entire month of July. This scavenger hunt is full of puzzles, mazes and other challenges that are sure to test each registrant’s brain and takes them on a tour throughout the city. The average time of completion is three hours and registration is required.
Families will also be able to enjoy a movie night July 17 at Keswick Park Soccer Field. Chamblee will be showing “Doolittle,” and the gates open at 8 p.m. The movie starts at 8:45 p.m and registration is rewuired.
Keswick Park Forest will bealso inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network on July 25 at 10 a.m. Join us at the Keswick Park Trail Head (near soccer field) when OGFN staff present the City with official OGFN signage.
“Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA),” Chamblee Parks and Recreation Director Jodie Gilfillan said. “We invite you to learn more about our local parks and all of our recreation programs we offer in Chamblee. There is something for everyone. Even though most offerings are virtual right now, we hope you will celebrate with us as it will be great fun and may introduce you to something you’ve never experienced before!”
NRPA encourages people that support parks and recreation to share their park and recreation stories, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them, with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec.
NRPA also encourages people to get creative throughout the month by participating in the Thank a Park and Rec Pro contest. Tape a video thanking a park and recreation professional in Chamblee for the services they provide, and post it on social media using the hashtag #ThankAParkAndRecPro.
