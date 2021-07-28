Chamblee city council recently approved the creation of a comprehensive nonprofit partnership program designed to strengthen the connection between local nonprofits and the city.
The Chamblee Nonprofit Partnership Program is designed to create and strengthen a network of diverse organizations to build long term capacity and support the growth of community services and programs.
Participating organizations will meet regularly throughout the year, creating collaboration opportunities and building a strong network of nonprofits serving Chamblee community members. Nonprofits will also receive management of volunteer recruitment, on-going professional development opportunities for staff, and training in grant writing to prepare for funding opportunities.
Nonprofits satisfying some additional eligibility requirements may also receive direct financial sponsorship, provided that the funds are spent on supplies and services offered by local Chamblee businesses. This funding, in amounts ranging from $5,000 up to $10,000, provides for targeted support for both organizations and local businesses, magnifying the economic and community impact.
City Council Member Brian Mock said he is hopeful about the Chamblee Nonprofit Partnership Program’s immediate effect and long-term impact.
“Our nonprofits are a crucial part of the community," Mock said. "Providing immediate resources as well as building capacity and interorganizational collaboration will benefit each nonprofit and our community as a whole."
Nonprofits interested in applying to participate or learning more about the program can visit chambleega.gov or contact Brittney Lindsay, Community Engagement Manager at blindsay@chambleega.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.