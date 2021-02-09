Discover DeKalb, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, and the city of Tucker are partnering to showcase the city’s cuisine with the inaugural Tucker Restaurant Week.
The event will take place Feb. 24 through 28.
“One of the things we’ve found that drives local tourism around metro Atlanta is food,” Discover DeKalb Executive Director and CEO James Tsismanakis said in a news release. “Tucker has some restaurants that have been staples in the area for decades and others that are among the newest and hottest on the Atlanta foodie scene. It’s a diverse restaurant climate that folks are going to love to explore.”
According to its website, the event will include 17 participating eateries: Bell Street Burritos, The Corner Cup Coffee, Farmed Kitchen & Bar, Ford’s BBQ, Grecian Gyro, Hot Betty’s, Kobe Steakhouse, Las Colinas, Local 7, Magnolia Room, Matthews Cafeteria, Old Hickory House, Shorty’s, Tucker Brewing Company, Tucker Meat Market, Village Burger and Vista Vibes. They will have special promotions and menus associated with the restaurant week.
“We’re always excited to invite folks to explore Tucker, and (the) restaurant week is just another way to extend that hospitality,” Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said in the release. “Whether you’re coming from Smyrna or Suwanee, Dunwoody or Doraville, we’re glad to have you and think you’re in for a real treat.”
For more information, visit tuckerrestaurantweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.