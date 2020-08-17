CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and authorized going out of business sales by a joint venture comprising Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, B. Riley Financial's Great American Group and SB360 Capital Partners. The sale process is underway at all 279 Stein Mart locations across the U.S.