Thrive Fitness, a one-on-one and group fitness studio in Brookhaven, has announced its plans to move into a new, 11,900-square-foot gym in Chamblee.
The new location is about a third the size of Thrive’s existing facility (3,360 square feet). Construction on the new space will start at the end of August, and its grand opening is scheduled for December.
The decision to open a new studio in Chamblee was influenced by the city’s ongoing transformation to its historic downtown. Thrive’s new location will be located at 3422 Pierce Drive off Chamblee’s Rail Trail, a miniature version of Atlanta’s BeltLine, which winds through the city’s residential and commercial districts.
Steve Hanna, vice president at Cresa Global Inc., represented Thrive in this transaction. Tom Garland and Robb Draughon of NAI Brannen Goddard represented the landlord.
The company’s new facility will have the space it needs to foster its exponential growth to better serve and attract new members. The space will include a recovery area on one side of the studio with a full-service gym and consultation area on the other side.
“Working with Cresa was a great experience,” Thrive Fitness owner Lloyd Garden said in a news release. “Steve showed professionalism, thoughtfulness, and fairness in every aspect of the site selection process, and we are confident the new space will put us in the best position to achieve our long-term goals.”
Thrive’s Brookhaven location is taking all precautionary measures as they maintain operations amidst COVID-19. Gym guidelines include: all staff wearing masks, temperature checks upon entry, studio mats that self-clean shoes (a combination of bleach and water), staggered entry to avoid overflow, social distancing and increased cleaning. With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight, Thrive plans to implement these guidelines at its Chamblee location to ensure the safety of all members.
For more information, visit thrivefitnessatlanta.com.
