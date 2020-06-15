The Vista Room, a Decatur concert venue that hosted musicians from Canned Heat to Shawn Mullins and many others, announced it has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message posted to its website and emailed to its email distribution list, the four-year-old business stated it could no longer operate. The Vista Room, which also served as an event venue, was located inside Napoleon’s Grill, which is staying open.
“We are sad to announce that The Vista Room has closed permanently,” the message stated. “March 10, we laid off 12 of 15 staff and cooked takeout meals from our Napoleon’s Grill, which has remained viable on a shoestring for 90 days, and will continue, but (has) not reopened the dining room as yet.
“As an independent (business) we simply cannot sensibly sustain the massive overheard losses which will now run thru at least August (six months) and even then, judging by the surprising lack of attendance at restaurants and gyms the last there weeks, people will hesitate coming until Christmas.”
The message also stated The Vista Room had a great run while it lasted.
“We enjoyed four years of effort and success and fun believing in our mission of a unique music venue focused on the BEST hospitality for both artists and audiences, backed by restaurant quality food and servers, top sound techs plus a wide spectrum of great live music!” it stated. “The Vista Room didn’t fail – we were squashed by a bug! But we are all alive and moving on down new trails as the world deals with COVID-19. Thank you to everyone that came and played – you were all magnificent!”
The Neighbor has emailed The Vista Room seeking further comment and is awaiting its response.
