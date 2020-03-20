Brookhaven's Morgan Eddy takes brand loyalty to a whole new level.
The mother of two has joined parenting brand Moms On Call as CEO after using the methodology with her own children.
Eddy has a proven track record in the financial sector where she focused on product management and client experience, plus firsthand knowledge of the Moms On Call collection of proven parenting resources.
As CEO, Eddy is responsible for setting the brand’s growth strategy, identifying priorities, managing resources and ensuring all operations and initiatives are aligned with Moms On Call’s mission, culture and values.
Having used the brand herself, Eddy said she has an intimate understanding of the brand’s resources and the life-changing impact of parenting from truth and confidence, as opposed to fear. Eddy was led to pursue a career with Moms On Call after witnessing not only the results of its parenting resources, but the care of its founders, Laura Hunter and Jennifer Walker.
"Moms On Call already has a strong presence in Atlanta as a trusted parenting resource," said Eddy. "As an Atlanta native, I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building the local Moms On Call community to connect with and encourage fellow parents in the area."
"My core belief is that your heart is the most important thing about you and that you should always treat others' hearts as you treat your own," Eddy said. "I saw this belief mirrored in Laura and Jennifer, whose philosophy is firmly rooted in taking care of ourselves and our hearts in order to best care for our children and theirs.
Moms On Call gives parents not only the tools, but also the confidence to simplify and reduce the stress associated with the ‘basics’, enabling parents to focus on the things that matter most. When you parent from a place of confidence instead of fear, you transition from surviving to thriving — and that’s the experience I want to share with parents across the globe."
Eddy said her immediate priorities include developing new corporate relationships, raising awareness for Moms On Call’s full suite of product offerings and leveraging its video resources and network of certified consultants to expand the brand’s reach across and outside the U.S., all with the end goal of bringing Moms On Call to more families in need of guidance, support and encouragement.
"Within her first few weeks, Morgan has already proven an invaluable asset," Hunter said. "Her background in client experience and product management aligns perfectly with our vision to increase awareness and access to our resources, and her experience as a Moms On Call parent herself qualifies her to help lead our organization in a unique and important way. Morgan has a huge heart for helping parents, and we look forward to seeing her expertise and influence shape our brand now and in the years to come."
Founded in 2003 by Hunter and Walker, both pediatric nurses, Moms On Call aims to educate, empower and encourage parents with easy-to-follow resources. With more than 20 years of pediatric experience, plus eight kids between them, Hunter and Walker understand firsthand the common anxieties and everyday moments that can so easily overwhelm parents.
"Laura and I started Moms On Call to address some of the most common questions and concerns that we heard echoed time and time again by new parents," Walker said. "Every stage of growth we have experienced since stems from a desire to help even more parents understand their little ones and enjoy the parenting process. This next chapter is no different. We’re excited to lock arms with Morgan and explore what the future has in store for Moms On Call under her expert and thoughtful leadership."
Moms On Call’s full collection of resources includes a three-book series with nearly 200,000 copies sold, a three-part online video course that covers parents’ top questions in an engaging way, a network of more than 20 certified consultants that serve families globally using the Moms On Call method, a scheduler app that allows parents to take the Moms On Call reference schedule on the go, a Toddler By Design app that helps parents figure out what makes their toddler tick and a custom-designed swaddle blanket to soothe babies with the perfect amount of support and elasticity.
For more information, visit MomsOnCall.com.
