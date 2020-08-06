Chamblee resident LaShell Estes has opened a new gym, MADabolic, in the Chamblee Village shopping center.
According to a news release, MADabolic is “the first and only strength-driven interval training franchise.” Its soft opening was July 18 and its grand opening was Aug. 1. The Chamblee gym is the second Georgia franchise for the company, which was founded in 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina, by former professional hockey players Brandon Cullen and Kirk Dewaele.
MADabolic recently opened an Atlanta location in the Sweet Auburn community, and Estes joined that gym before opening her own. She suffers joint pain from lupus, and the proper strength training she’s received at MADabolic has helped better manage it.
“When I first became a MADabolic member, I felt that same sense of structure and drive that I felt as a collegiate volleyball player. The program allowed me to embrace my inner athlete and fulfilled my need for a fitness routine that continued to challenge me,” Estes said in the release. “That’s why I wanted to open my own MADabolic gym – to empower others who are eager for self-growth through fitness and who crave structure and results like I did.
“The program has changed my life for the better in so many ways, so when the opportunity to open up my own MADabolic gym presented itself, I immediately was on board and couldn’t be more excited to share this with my fellow Chamblee community.”
Estes brings her experience in finance, accounting and project management to her new MADabolic location. The longtime Chamblee resident is ready to use her new gym as a way to connect with fellow young entrepreneurs and business owners in Atlanta.
“Too often in today’s fitness culture, consumers are led to believe that more is always better, when in actuality, better is better, period,” Cullen said in the release. “We are confident that LaShell will create a passionate and enthusiastic following in Chamblee, where motivated high-achievers looking for a true athletic workout will find long-term results.”
MADabolic’s signature interval system is crafted entirely around work-to-rest ratios, which presents a challenging, yet accessible environment for each client. Each 50-minute class includes a detailed description of the workout, an in-depth demonstration of each movement, and a carefully structured warm-up to match the specific demands of the daily workout.
Because the gym opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s abiding by all local, state and CDC guidelines to keep its members and guests safe and healthy, including increased surface hygiene protocol and nightly professional cleanings.
MADabolic is located at 1841 Chamblee Tucker Road. For more information, email Estes at lestes@madabolic.com or visit www.madabolic.com/location/chamblee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.