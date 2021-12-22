gusto! creator Nate Hybl has announced the upcoming opening of the innovative, fast-casual brand’s 12th shop, coming to eastern Atlanta suburb, Tucker.
Slated to open in the second half of 2022, the exciting grand opening will introduce Tucker residents to gusto!’s eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, exceptional ingredients.
“Tucker is on the rise in a big way, and when we got the opportunity to have a stand-alone drive-thru shop in front of a new Publix, we had to seize the opportunity,” says Hybl.
“We’re going to build & run a place that the Tucker community can be proud of!”
Located off Hugh Howell Road, gusto! Tucker will boast a drive-thru, joining Chamblee, East Cobb, Athens, and Buford to offer this modern value proposition.
With these new additions, gusto! is redefining the meaning of fast-casual dining by incorporating high-quality ingredients, friendly
service, and an efficient order process.
"Convenient, high-quality, healthy, and affordable can be hard to find at one spot. We pride ourselves on being the local leader in this sector,” says Hybl.
“We know the Tucker community is full of busy moms and dads, and we want to offer their families delicious, yet healthy food on- the-go.”
The menu at gusto! Tucker is serving up the same bright and bold flavors as its fellow Atlanta-area locations.
To customize an entrée, guests start by selecting a base of crisp mixed greens, seasoned brown rice, half and half (rice and greens) or a steamed flatbread wrap, then picking a protein such as grilled chicken, grilled umami tofu or grilled shrimp.
To bring the bowl or wrap to life, guests choose a gusto, or signature flavor profile, like chili sesame BBQ, tzatziki lemon artichoke, sweet soy sriracha.
The healthy brand not only makes every bite delicious but also makes every experience meaningful by serving it up with a smile from team members who are genuinely enthusiastic about serving others.
Listed as one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces in 2021, gusto! cultivates a culture that builds people up and intentionally fosters growth – whether that be team members, guests or the community.
Hybl takes the fast-casual concept from good to great by encouraging an inclusive, family dynamic in which everyone is part of the team and grows together.
