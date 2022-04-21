For nearly 20 years, Decatur Healing Arts has provided an inclusive and community-driven space focused on physical and spiritual health and wellness.
Last month the wellness center tripled its size with a move—just next door to their former location—and expanded its offerings.
In addition to a salt therapy room, the new owner, Nataly Baiz, has added a larger yoga studio that “allows for a more diverse lineup of both virtual and in-studio yoga and movement classes including Vinyasa and Power Flows, Mindful Movement and Animal Flow,” according to a news release.
“We are very excited to begin this new chapter for Decatur Healing Arts, for our clients and for the wellness community, and having the opportunity to continue operating after the Covid pandemic was not easy but our commitment to continue serving those who need to heal has made this expansion possible,” Baiz said in a statement.
“(Decatur Healing Arts) was founded on the principles of creating a community-focused inclusive, safe, and brave environment for physical, mental, and emotional healing. The new location provides a center all in one place and for an exceptional customer experience. As the new owner, it is imperative to respect and uphold (Decatur Healing Arts)’s long-standing mantra and for the opportunity to set the standard and the preference for the most innovative healing-based therapies.”
Baiz is a former marketing executive and a certified yoga teacher with training in Usui Reiki 1 and 2. Her husband, Adam Garcia-McCarthy, is a second degree black belt Hapkido instructor.
The wellness center also offers massage, reiki, pranic, energy and shamanic healing, sound therapy, martial arts, along with regular events and workshops.
A member of the Salt Therapy Association, Decatur Healing Arts is now at East Decatur Station, 619-A E College Ave, Decatur.
For more information, call 404-378-6288 or visit www.decaturhealingarts.com. Decatur Healing Arts is also on Facebook and Instagram: @decaturhealingarts.
