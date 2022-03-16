A Chamblee-based small business owner was among a group of 491 across 39 states who recently received a $5,000 grant from Coalition to Back Black Businesses, in addition to long-term mentorship and online resources.
Winning businesswoman Lundyn Carter owns Laine London, a first-of-its-kind Black woman-owned rental bridal shop. She says her mission is to “help all brides-to-be say ‘I Do’ in the dress of their dreams without breaking the bank.”
Laine London was established in 2018 when Carter and her longtime friend Tiffany Gaines were both planning their weddings and realized they didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a dress they would wear only once.
Carter knew she wanted to focus on providing a chic and inclusive experience at sensible prices for everyone and every body type.
“The bridal industry is steeped in tradition, and it was clear to us early on, that it was not inclusive to all types of brides, so we seized that opportunity and built a business model that made glamour accessible,” she said. “We're not looking to be just another bridal shop—we're aiming high and working towards transforming the way brides say ‘Yes’ to their dream dress.”
The Coalition to Back Black Businesses was formed in September 2020 to address the needs of businesses impacted by the pandemic and support their long-term growth. Since its launch, the coalition has awarded grants to more than 1,000 Black-owned small businesses.
The grant and mentorship have “allowed us to expand much quicker than anticipated as well as streamline our day-to-day operations and inventory management,” Carter said. “We've also begun making the necessary changes/updates to our tech stack to help us integrate and make things run more efficiently as we scale. We're currently focused on creating a white-glove experience across all touch points, so every step of the rental experience feels as elevated as buying a wedding dress.”
To qualify for the grant, a business must have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Carter’s shop is no different.
“Over the last few years we've shown and proven that not only are we breaking barriers, we're defining the bridal wear rental space on our terms, and gradually becoming the first brand brides think of,” she said. “While nothing could have prepared us for the last 18 months, somehow through the countless grant applications, virtual pitch competitions and loan applications, we’ve found a way to remain optimistic, allowing our ingenuity and perseverance to lead us into the next chapter in the Laine London journey thriving and ready for anything.”
Laine London is at 5400 New Peachtree Rd., Chamblee. To learn more about them or book an appointment, visit www.lainelondon.com.
To learn more about the Coalition to Back Black Businesses, see eligibility requirements and see other grant awardees, visit www.webackblackbusinesses.com.
