Decatur, GA (30030)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.