A new sound stage and studio built to draw in film, television and other entertainment projects has opened in Decatur.
Located at 1550 Agape Way east of I-285, Aztec Warrior Studios is making history as the first Latino-owned studio in Georgia. Described in a press release as being “tucked away on the quiet side of Decatur,” the studio is situated on a 7.4 acre lot and is fully equipped with a TV station with radio and film capabilities. It has a wing dedicated to audio production for music producers to record new tracks or create music videos and the venue has a broadcasting tower so that TV shows can broadcast from the facility live or pre-recorded. The studio also has more than 20,000 square feet of fully equipped production space for recording, filming and more.
The property is also home to a grandiose mansion that can be rented or reserved for events and special occasions. The interior includes grand chandeliers, white marble floors, and a massive winding staircase with a baby Grand Piano on the top landing.
The founders of Aztec Warrior Studios describe the business as a combination of commercial real estate investors and film industry professionals collaborating to grow a pipeline of resources for Atlanta film creatives.
Recently, Georgia’s entertainment elite celebrated the official grand opening of the studio and guests included Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis, VP of Ecosystem Expansion of Metro Atlanta Grant Wainscott, Chairman of DeKalb County Entertainment Commission Andrew Greenberg, Director of Digital Entertainment and Emerging Technology Asante Bradford, Chairman of the Atlanta Film Society Cal Boulder, Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia Alejandro Coss, Director of DeKalb Entertainment Commission Shelbia Jackson and President of Skillshot Media Todd Harris.
“District 5 is home to DeKalb County’s newest film studio,” tweeted Commissioner Davis. “We are proud to have them in our District and in DeKalb!”
For more information, visit www.aztecwarriorstudios.com.
