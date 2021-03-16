HomeAid Atlanta is celebrating its 20th anniversary serving the community with a virtual 5K race.
HomeAid Atlanta’s 20th Anniversary Celebration May 20 in Tucker is an indoor-outdoor event with live music, food and drinks, and a great opportunity to mingle with HomeAid supporters, Atlanta nonprofits, and members of the Atlanta home building industry. Advance registration is required for this event as space is limited.
The first-ever Hope and Homes Virtual 5K provides another opportunity to celebrate twenty years of HomeAid Atlanta. This 5K run/walk will occur from May 22 to June 5, giving participants two weeks to submit their time. Runners and walkers will complete the race along any route that equals 5K, recording and submitting their times using the It's Your Race mobile app. Runners, joggers, and walkers of all levels can join the fun! HomeAid will announce the top runners on Facebook Live on June 7 in the following categories: top female, top male, and top three overall.
Proceeds from both events will support HomeAid Atlanta’s continuing efforts in housing and outreach. Since 2001, HomeAid Atlanta has completed 142 projects for 52 Atlanta-area nonprofits, and saved those nonprofits over $5M in construction costs, providing a safe place for nearly 20,000 of our neighbors to build new lives.
HomeAid Atlanta is a local chapter of HomeAid America, a leading national nonprofit provider of housing and resources for people experiencing homelessness, operating through a network of 18 chapters in 13 states.
HomeAid Atlanta’s mission is “building new lives for families and individuals experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach.” HomeAid Atlanta builds, renovates, and maintains facilities for organizations that provide shelter, programs, and services in the nine-county metro Atlanta area. HomeAid also manages several outreach initiatives to meet immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness.
