Atlanta ice cream shop Butter and Cream will debut a new specialty flavor, “Good Trouble,” to honor the life and legacy of American civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.
Debuting Aug. 21, “Good Trouble” features Butter and Cream’s signature chocolate ice cream, with pieces of brown sugar cake, coconut pecan crunch and a salted caramel swirl.
The limited time flavor will run through the end of October to support Fair Fight’s campaign for free, fair, and secure elections in Georgia and across the country. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications. One-hundred-percent of proceeds from "Good Trouble" will benefit Fair Fight.
In addition to supporting Fair Fight’s movement, Butter and Cream will provide absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms for guests at both the Decatur and BeltLine locations in advance of the Oct. 5, voter registration deadline.
Butter and Cream Decatur is at 416 Church Strett and is open Monday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Butter and Cream BeltLine is at 661 Auburn Ave NE #130 and is open Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Contactless ordering and payment is available via their website, www.butterandcreamatl.com, as well as delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.