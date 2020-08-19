Decatur, GA (30030)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.