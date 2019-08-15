After crimes related to domestic violence have been in the news in DeKalb County recently, the DeKalb County Police Department is encouraging victims of domestic violence to contact 911 for immediate assistance. The county has also partnered with several agencies to provide resources such as shelter, counseling and legal assistance.
“Many victims of domestic violence think that they are alone and that help doesn’t exist,” said DeKalb County Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Public Safety Joseph “Jack” Lumpkin. “However, the DeKalb County Police Department has a dedicated Special Victims Unit to address domestic violence and offer victims assistance.”
Also, Lumpkin stated that friends, family or anyone with influence or knowledge of a domestic violence episode should encourage victims to seek help.
The Special Victims Unit investigates all sexual assaults and domestic violence incidents. In addition to connecting victims to resources, the unit also works with the DeKalb County Solicitor-General, DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, and State and Superior Court Probation agencies to ensure that cases are prosecuted successfully.
Domestic Violence Resources include:
-Women's Resource Center: 404-688-9436 or www.wrcdv.org
The Women’s Resource Center strives to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the diverse community of battered women and their children with programs that promote safety, compassion, connection, advocacy, and prevention.
-International Women's House: 770-413-5557 or www.internationalwomenshouse.org
International Women’s House is a domestic violence shelter with a mission to provide a safe haven and supportive services to women and children who are the victims of
family violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking, with a focus on immigrant and refugee women and children, cultural sensitivity and self-sufficiency.
-Men Stopping Violence: 404-270-9894 or www.menstoppingviolence.org
Men Stopping Violence focuses on ending gender-based violence by educating and organizing men in a call to action to be a part of the solution.
-Tapestri: 404-299-2185 or www.tapestri.org
Tapestri is dedicated to ending violence and oppression in immigrant and refugee communities using culturally competent and linguistically appropriate methods.
-Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE): 800-398-2916 or www.vinelink.com
Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE) is a free service that provides victims of crime two important features; information and notification. VINE will monitor the custody status of offenders in the DeKalb County Jail. Information is available 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.
