Amazon is expanding in Georgia, specifically in DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties.
The company, which has fulfillment centers in Union City, Lithia Springs and Macon, is leasing a building which will be developed into a 700,000 square foot facility where employees will pick, pack, and ship customer orders.
“Amazon is proud to serve customers across Georgia and throughout the southeast region of the United States,” said Roy Perticucci, Vice President of Customer Fulfillment at Amazon. “Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state, and we look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and benefits on day one.” In addition, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, and information technology.
Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement of Amazon’s expansion in Georgia on July 10. This announcement demonstrates that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies, and I am excited for the opportunities that this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties,” he said.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said the state’s pro-business environment is encouraging major companies to keep expanding in Georgia.
“Amazon already employs more than 3,500 Georgians, and we are grateful that they will be expanding their footprint in our state. We are thrilled that Amazon is continuing to invest in Georgia,” Wilson stated.
Citizens on the DeKalb and Gwinnett County line have voiced their speculation that the work on the building – previously known as “Project Rocket” – was connected to Amazon.
The development is near Stone Mountain Park on West Park Place Boulevard.
