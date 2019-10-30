DeKalb County Fire Rescue and DeKalb County Police are on the scene of a small-engine plane crash into a townhome building on Peachwood Circle shortly after 10 a.m. today, October 30.
DeKalb Peachtree Airport confirmed that two people were on the plane that took off from the airport. The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb Peachtree Airport in DeKalb County around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.
DeKalb Fire Rescue has confirmed one death and there are no confirmed injuries in the complex.
The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and investigating the accident.
Check back with www.neighbornewsonline.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.