DeKalb’s Board of Registration and Elections recently approved changes to four polling locations ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election.
Due to various issues including ongoing construction at previous polling locations, some voters in Chamblee, Doraville and Stonecrest may be assigned a new polling location this election cycle.
DeKalb Voter Registration and Election also announced that impacted voters will receive correspondence in the mail with information regarding their new polling location.
The polling location previously at the Chamblee Civic Center, 3540 Broad Street, is now at Chamblee Public Safety/Municipal Court, 4445 Buford Highway NE.
The polling location previously at Doraville City Hall, 3725 Park Avenue, is now at Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave.
The polling location previously at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 5135 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, is now at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston.
The polling location previously at City of Stonecrest Annex, 2929 Turner Hill Road, is now at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road.
Voters who believe they may be impacted by the polling location change can contact DeKalb VRE by visiting DeKalbVotes.com or calling 404-298-4020 or 1-866-DEK-VOTES. On Election Day, DeKalb VRE will have staff stationed at changed polling locations to redirect voters. Signage will also be posted onsite at previous polling locations to alert voters of the change.
DeKalb VRE is reminding voters planning to cast an absentee ballot to request their ballot now for the Nov. 2 General Election.
To request an absentee ballot, DeKalb voters must complete an absentee ballot application, which is available online at DeKalbVotes.com under the Absentee Information tab. A change from the 2020
election period, absentee ballots can be requested no earlier than 78 days and no later than 11 days prior to an election. Proper identification is also required on your absentee ballot request. Absentee ballots can be returned in person or by mail to DeKalb VRE at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, via fax at 404-298-4038 or via email at absenteeballot@dekalbcountga.gov.
2021 Key Dates to Remember:
- Now – Request your absentee ballot
- Oct. 4 – Last day to register to vote for the General Election
- Oct. 12 - Oct. 29 – Advance Voting period
- Oct. 16 – Saturday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election
- Oct. 22 – Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election
- Oct. 23 – Saturday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election
- Nov. 2 – General Election/Special Election Date
- Nov. 19 – Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election Runoff
- Nov. 30 – General Election/Special Election Runoff Date
For more information, visit DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020 or 1-866-DEK-VOTES.
