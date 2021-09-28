Dr. Dwight Reynolds, a Broward County-based emergency medicine specialist, prepares Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines during a vaccination event at the at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center Saturday September 18, 2021 in Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach gave 00 gift cards to the first 500 people who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the event. MEGHAN McCARTHY/The Palm Beach Post
DeKalb County will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Oct. 2.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County Board of Health, Emory Healthcare and DeKalb
County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038.
All persons receiving a vaccination also will receive a $100 prepaid debit card.
MedCura Health also will offer free COVID-19 tests.
Persons will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving vaccinations, and walk-ups are welcome.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available.
While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.
Everyone will have a choice of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Additionally, those who are eligible and have completed their primary Pfizer vaccine series can receive a booster shot at this event. Booster shots have not been approved at this time for those who received the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine.
As of Sept. 28 in DeKalb County, 379,696 residents, or 51 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
