A DeKalb County murder suspect was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol troopers after leading them on a chase through College Park, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced.
In accordance with state law, the GBI was requested by the GSP to investigate the shooting.
According to a news release, on June 9 at about 2:20 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers found suspect Terrell Gas, 36, of Lithonia, at an apartment complex in College Park. Gas had outstanding arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault related to a June 8 incident in DeKalb County.
“As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gas, Gas fled and did not stop,” the release stated. “Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued Gas, and Gas’ vehicle went down an embankment near the area of Old National Highway and the entrance ramp to (Interstate) 85 north in Fulton County. Gas ran out of the vehicle with a gun. During the incident, Georgia State Patrol troopers discharged their firearms, striking Gas. Gas was transported to a local area hospital where he died.”
One Georgia State Patrol trooper suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the incident and was treated at a local hospital. The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once finished, it will be turned over to the Fulton District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 39th incident of 2021 in which a police officer shot an individual and the GBI was requested to investigate it.
