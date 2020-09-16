Meet the candidates:

Name, age: Alex Kaufman, 37

Occupation: attorney and equity partner at Fox Rothschild LLP

Education: bachelor’s degree in government from Hamilton College, 2006; juris doctor degree from the Emory University School of Law, 2009

Family: wife Kasia

Top three issues: ensuring public safety, responsible economic reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and improving healthcare opportunities for all Georgians

Campaign website: www.votealexkaufman.com

Name, age: Josh McLaurin, 32

Occupation: attorney and associate with the Krevolin & Horst law firm

Education: bachelor’s degrees in religion and international affairs and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Georgia, 2010; juris doctor degree from Yale Law School, 2014

Family: single

Top three issues: “1. Fixing our state's broken response to COVID by implementing stronger public health policies, expanding Medicaid and providing more assistance--and faster assistance--to those hit hardest by the pandemic. 2. Bringing fundamental change to policing and our criminal justice system by reducing unnecessary use of force, ending private probation and private prisons and focusing on true public safety and restorative justice for our communities. 3. Protecting public education by opposing severe austerity cuts like the $950 million we lost this fiscal year. Instead, Georgia could have increased the cigarette excise tax or reformed wasteful tax credits costing us billions.”

Campaign website: www.joshforgeorgia.com