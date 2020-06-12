Decatur High star third baseman Jordan Walker was the only high school player in metro Atlanta and Georgia selected in the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, its shortest in history.
This year’s draft, held June 10 and 11, was only five rounds, much shorter than the 2019 draft, which was 40. In previous years the draft has been 40 or 50 rounds, and before that it was even unlimited, meaning it stopped only when all teams no longer wanted to pick players. It was shortened as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker, 6 feet 5 and 225 pounds, was chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 21st player selected in the first round. He also pitches and plays shortstop. Walker signed with Duke University but may instead opt to sign with the Cardinals.
Though no other Georgia high school players were picked, four standouts with Georgia colleges were chosen.
University of Georgia star pitcher Emerson Hancock was the first Georgia high school or college player chosen, selected in the first round (sixth overall) by the Seattle Mariners. Hancock graduated from Cairo High in the southwest Georgia town of Cairo. Fellow Bulldogs pitcher Cole Wilcox was chosen in the third round (80th overall) by the San Diego Padres. Wilcox is a Chickamauga native and Heritage High grad.
Georgia Tech outfielder Michael Guldberg was picked in the third round (the 98th overall selection) by the Oakland A’s. Guldberg hails from east Cobb and graduated from Walton High. Fellow Yellow Jackets outfielder Baron Radcliff was tapped in the fifth round (146th overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies. Radcliff is a Norcross native who graduated from Norcross High.
As in previous MLB drafts, any players not drafted can sign with a team as a free agent.
