Willie Davis Jr., Franchesca Warren and Sandra Wright are battling to replace District 4 Fulton County Board of Education member Linda Bryant, who is retiring. The district includes part of south Fulton (the Creekside, Langston Hughes and Westlake high school clusters).
Davis, a city of South Fulton resident, is a lawyer with his own practice and serves as a college and career coach at Skyview High School in College Park. He said he’s banking on his experience, which includes serving as a political consultant on local, state and national election campaigns, the legislative director of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, an elected member of both the Democratic Party of Georgia’s state committee and the Fulton County Democratic Party’s executive committee.
Davis also was chair of the Young Democrats of Fulton County and board chair of Berean Christian Junior Academy, a private K-8 school in northwest Atlanta. He lost to Catherine Rowell in the 2017 District 1 South Fulton City Council runoff election and was defeated in the 1990 and 1992 Georgia House of Representatives elections.
“No other candidate has the experience of having worked with every school in south Fulton County and the political skills and relationships to get things done,” Davis said. “I understand the importance of collaborating and working as a team with other board members to serve the interest of ‘all’ students.
“My candidacy is also an opportunity for diversity and inclusion on a board that has no male representation. I have been active in civic, community, educational and political organizations. … Furthermore, (I’m) a practicing attorney with over 24 years of legal experience.”
Warren did not answers election-related questions emailed to her by the Neighbor’s deadline, but she provided some information on her campaign’s website. Since 2002 she has served as a teacher, instructional coach, literacy coordinator, parent advocate and education consultant.
Warren is the founder of The Educator’s Room, a website and think tank dedicated to helping improve their craft. During the 2012-13 academic year, while teaching English language arts, she was selected the South Atlanta School of Social Justice Teacher of the Year and a Difference Maker for Atlanta Public Schools. Warren also founded South Fulton Parents for Education, a nonprofit parent advocacy group.
“As an experienced educator, I have spent the last 18 years working with students, parents, principals and communities in a variety of capacities all with a laser-like focus on helping our students achieve equity,” she said in a message posted to her website. “As a parent of four children who are currently (or have attended) south Fulton schools, I have worked closely with school governance councils, PTAs and other stakeholders with the common goal of helping our community.
“In reality, we (parents, schools and communities) are stronger together. My goal with this campaign is to bridge the gap between what parents see as struggles in our schools and the implementation of strong, long-term solutions.”
Wright, who lives in the city of South Fulton, is an education professor and an educational consultant, co-authoring a college-level textbook geared toward vocational education.
Though she is running for public office for the first time, she said she’s been involved in several election campaign since college. Wright also co-founded Chattahoochee Hills Charter School in south Fulton, serving on its foundation board.
“I am seeking this school board seat to offer my skills and experiences and to serve this community,” she said. “I have experience in all phases of leadership from financial reporting and implementation, main liaison between the accrediting body and final decision maker. I am particularly focused on being a voice at the table for families who may have felt marginalized in our district, including students and families with special needs as well as students within alternative education and their families.
“I recently was a keynote speaker at an Alternative Education Conference, where I got to hear the concerns and challenges of being an alternative education teacher as well as being an administrator. Many students and families in these two settings feel no one cares about them. I do! I care! Since my children started attending school within the district, I have taken an active role for 20 years as a parent, substitute teacher and community member. I served as the president, secretary and treasurer of our PTO and school governance member.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.