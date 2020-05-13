Meet the candidates

Name, age: Willie Davis Jr., 58

Occupation: attorney and college and career coach

Education: associate’s degree in criminal justice and bachelor’s degree in political science from Fort Valley State University, 1984; completed graduate classes in political science and public administration at Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University, 1985-86; juris doctor degree from John Marshall Law School, 1996

Family: wife Yvette; three children: Danielle, 38, Willie III, 20, and Christopher, 15

Top three issues: expanding pre-K for all 4-year-olds, providing mental health services for students and teachers and creating better working relationships between teachers, parents and the community

Campaign website: www.williegdavis4fcs.org

Name, age: Franchesca Warren, NA

Occupation: education consultant

Education: bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in instruction and curriculum from The University of Memphis, 2002 and 2005, respectively; pursuing doctor of education degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University

Family: husband and four children

Top three issues: supporting policies to help decrease the amount of testing our students experience in school, collaboratively working on literacy and mathematics strategic partnerships to help our students to be able to communicate in the 21st century and beyond and partnering with existing mentorship programs to help curb youth crime

Campaign website: www.electfranchesca.com

Name, age: Sandra Wright, NA

Occupation: professor of education and educational consultant

Education: bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in English education from Florida A&M University; and doctorate degree in educational leadership from Capella University

Family: married with children

Top three issues: 1. Regaining the public’s trust of the school board. The folks in our district complain quite often, that we don’t have a listening ear with the board. 2. Commitment to deliver a college-centered education with opportunities for career/vocational track education. Focusing on vocational preparation will allow our students be productive within the community. 3. Increasing employee morale – after talking to so many employees within this district from teachers to our support staff, I keep hearing, “The board does not care about us!” This is a quote from a teacher: “Just come to school and do your job mentality is what we have here.”

Campaign website: www.electdrwright4fcsb.com