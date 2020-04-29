Meet the candidates

Name, age: Tim Curtin, 52

Occupation: estate planning and probate attorney

Education: bachelor’s degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College, 1989; juris doctor degree from The Wake Forest University School of Law, 1993

Family: wife Jennifer; two children: Colin, 14, and Carson, 9

Top three issues: use cutting-edge technology to effectively and efficiently serve our growing and aging population, properly educate and train Probate Court employees to provide excellent service to our citizens and get adequate funding to achieve the court’s goals

Campaign website: www.timcurtin2020.com

Name, age: Kenya Johnson, 46

Occupation: Fulton County chief deputy solicitor

Education: bachelor's degree in political science from Clark Atlanta University; juris doctor degree from South Texas College of Law and spent a year as a visiting student at Georgia State University's College of Law

Family: husband Eric Jr.; two children: Anaia, 17 and Eric III, 14

Top three issues: make probate services more efficient and accessible to our citizens through technology and resources, educate communities about the value of estate planning to care for their families and create legacies and bring gun violence prevention programs into our schools and offer no-cost background checks for youth volunteer coaches that serve our children.

Campaign website: www.electkenyajohnson.com

Name, age: Diane Weinberg, 50

Occupation: of counsel for Morgan and DiSalvo PC

Education: bachelor’s degree in non-western history from the University of Pennsylvania, 1992; juris doctor degree from Emory University School of Law, 1997

Family: husband Mike; three children: Sammy, Aaron and Isaac

Top three issues: Increased efficiency – the Probate Court needs to better utilize the technology it currently owns to allow the staff to focus on more demanding tasks. Improved accessibility – here, the court can improve public access by publishing more “how-to” materials and videos on its website. Also, the Probate Court can also start using the annex courtrooms located in different parts of the county. Budget – The Probate Court is restrained by the smallest budget of any Fulton County court. As judge, I need to build and strengthen relationships with the Fulton County commissioners to encourage investment in this court.

Campaign website: www.dianeforjudge.com