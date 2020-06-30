The Believe Ball, the seventh annual fundraiser for Cure Childhood Cancer, is shifting to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains a star-studded affair.
Originally set for May 9 at the St. Regis Atlanta in Buckhead, it was delayed to July 11 at 7 p.m. The ball will include comedian Jeff Foxworthy as the host and emcee and performances by Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton, country music singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and the Hollywood cast of Rock of Ages featuring actors and Broadway stars Constantine Maroulis and Frankie Grande. Registration is free and all are encouraged to participate.
Cure is a Dunwoody-based nonprofit dedicated to ending pediatric cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.
Prior to the event, Cure will host a virtual cooking demonstration with chef Jamie Adams of Il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs and Lagarde American Eatery in Chamblee to provide a three-course menu that attendees can prepare at home. Cure will provide the recipes and ingredient lists in advance to make entertaining at home fun and stress-free. During the event, participants can enjoy the performances, bid on a wide variety of silent auction items and donate to the Fund-a-Cure effort for the nonprofit.
“The incredible support from our sponsors and the community has made the Believe Ball a truly special event, and we are grateful for everyone that is participating with our virtual event,” Cure Executive Director Kristin Connor said in a news release. “We are thrilled about the talent on board this year to make the night truly memorable.”
Since its inception six years ago, the Believe Ball has raised more than $6 million to date to help fund targeted research to find a cure for pediatric cancer, provide crisis-oriented services to families and support the medical community who care for those patients and families.
For more information or to register, visit www.believeball.org.
